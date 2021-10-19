Commodore Capital Lp Buys 126,000 Shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) Stock

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:STSA) major shareholder Commodore Capital Lp purchased 126,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.83 per share, for a total transaction of $608,580.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Commodore Capital Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Commodore Capital Lp purchased 36,194 shares of Satsuma Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $176,264.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:STSA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $5.13. 192,748 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 282,676. Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $161.74 million, a PE ratio of -2.26 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.29.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:STSA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The financial services provider reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. As a group, research analysts predict that Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho raised Satsuma Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Satsuma Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $131,000. Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $132,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Satsuma Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $145,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Satsuma Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, developing novel therapeutic products for the acute treatment of migraines. Its lead product candidate is STS101, a drug-device combination of a proprietary dry-powder formulation of dihydroergotamine mesylate, which is in ASCEND Phase III clinical trials and can be self-administered with proprietary pre-filled, single-use, and nasal delivery device.

