Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTBI) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 297,366 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 21,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.67% of Community Trust Bancorp worth $12,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 131.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 7.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 9,907 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 10.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Community Trust Bancorp by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

In related news, Director M Lynn Parrish bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.50 per share, with a total value of $124,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $164,080 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Trust Bancorp stock opened at $43.07 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $41.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $42.23. Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.21 and a 52 week high of $47.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $768.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.23. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 34.23% and a return on equity of 12.22%. The firm had revenue of $55.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is a positive change from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.76%.

Community Trust Bancorp Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its subsidiary Community Trust Bank, Inc It offers commercial & personal banking and trust and wealth management activities, which include accepting time and demand deposits, making secured and unsecured loans to corporations, individuals and others, providing cash management services to corporate and individual customers, issuing letters of credit, renting safe deposit boxes, and providing funds transfer services.

