Commvault Systems (CVLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. On average, analysts expect Commvault Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $77.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -172.18, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. Commvault Systems has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

CVLT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Summit Insights boosted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Commvault Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.88.

In other news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Commvault Systems stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 115.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,734 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,309 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.20% of Commvault Systems worth $7,327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 92.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

