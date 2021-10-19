Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 638,787 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.39% of Commvault Systems worth $49,935,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CVLT. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 343.9% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 409,117 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,388,000 after acquiring an additional 316,948 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 216.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in Commvault Systems by 1,462.1% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 199,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 187,150 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $9,612,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,656,000. Institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

In other Commvault Systems news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gary B. Smith sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.26, for a total transaction of $1,410,810.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 56,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,324,475.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CVLT shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Commvault Systems from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Insights increased their price target on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.88.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $75.76 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -172.18, a PEG ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.24. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.20 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The software maker reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $183.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.71 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 10.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

