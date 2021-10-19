Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Shares Gap Down to $7.07

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.07, but opened at $6.92. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP shares last traded at $6.94, with a volume of 7,042 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 1.06.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.25%. The firm had revenue of $867.59 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 1.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 122,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 15.4% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,462 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 14.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 26,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 23.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 20,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares during the period. 13.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP Company Profile

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

