Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) Short Interest Update

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,230,000 shares, an increase of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 5,840,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE:SBS traded down $0.16 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.91. The company had a trading volume of 24,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,748. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.81 and its 200 day moving average is $7.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16 and a beta of 1.06. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP has a twelve month low of $5.76 and a twelve month high of $9.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP (NYSE:SBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $867.59 million during the quarter. Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 11.25%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP by 113.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 3,079 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $109,000. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia de Saneamento Básico do Estado de São Paulo – SABESP in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $117,000. 13.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Companhia de Saneamento Basico do Estado de Sao Paulo SABESP engages in the provision of water and sewage service. It also offers advisory services on the rational use of water, planning and commercial, and financial and operational management. The company was founded on September 6, 1973 and is headquartered in São Paulo, Brazil.

