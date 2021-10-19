Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.31

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $5.31 and traded as high as $5.97. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL shares last traded at $5.97, with a volume of 897,910 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

The company has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.31.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL (NYSE:ELP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.388 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 1st. Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELP. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 42,895.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 24,226,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,525,000 after purchasing an additional 24,170,023 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,447,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,208,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 3,484.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,711,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,676,000 after acquiring an additional 3,607,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in shares of Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL by 900.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,994,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,795,194 shares during the last quarter. 7.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Paranaense de Energia – COPEL Company Profile (NYSE:ELP)

Companhia Paranaense de Energia engages in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Power Generation and Transmission (GET), Power Distribution (DIS), Telecommunications (TEL), GAS, Power Sale (COM), and Holding Company (HOL). The GET segment include production of electricity from hydraulic, wind, and thermal projects (GER) and also provides services of transmission and transformation of electric power.

