Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Shares Down 3.5%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) traded down 3.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.62 and last traded at $4.64. 154,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 4,223,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.81.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SID shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $4.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.21, a PEG ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 34.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Equities analysts expect that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous — dividend of $0.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,539 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,784 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 186.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in the 3rd quarter worth $66,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the first quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional during the second quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID)

Companhia Siderurgica Nacional engages in the production and sale of integrated steel. It operates through the following segments: Steel, Mining, Cement, Logistics, and Energy. The Steel segment offers flat steel, long steel, metallic containers, and galvanized steel. The Mining segment encompasses the activities of iron ore and tin mining.

