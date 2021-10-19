Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) Shares Gap Up to $8.14

Shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.14, but opened at $8.44. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. shares last traded at $8.44, with a volume of 1,254 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 122.86 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.28 and a 200-day moving average of $8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The mining company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.08). Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $240.86 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. will post 0.84 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 25,827,685 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $233,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302,559 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,293,239 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $165,554,000 after purchasing an additional 605,643 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,648,480 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $114,470,000 after purchasing an additional 415,899 shares during the period. Westwood Global Investments LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Westwood Global Investments LLC now owns 10,174,851 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $92,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138,906 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,498,569 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $40,711,000 after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Company Profile (NYSE:BVN)

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA engages in the development and exploration of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Production and Sale of Minerals, Exploration and Development Activitie, Energy Generation and Transmission Services, Insurance Brokerage, Rental of Mining Concessions, Holding of Investments in Shares, and Industrial Activities.

