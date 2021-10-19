Comparing Bit Digital (BTBT) & The Competition

Bit Digital (NASDAQ: BTBT) is one of 69 public companies in the “Nondepository credit institutions” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Bit Digital to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Risk & Volatility

Bit Digital has a beta of 4.82, suggesting that its stock price is 382% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bit Digital’s rivals have a beta of -0.49, suggesting that their average stock price is 149% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Bit Digital and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Bit Digital $21.07 million -$1.91 million 158.00 Bit Digital Competitors $4.14 billion $548.61 million 16.74

Bit Digital’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Bit Digital. Bit Digital is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Bit Digital and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bit Digital N/A N/A N/A Bit Digital Competitors 45.74% -42.67% 2.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

9.7% of Bit Digital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.2% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 14.9% of shares of all “Nondepository credit institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bit Digital and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bit Digital 0 0 1 0 3.00 Bit Digital Competitors 352 1305 1557 57 2.40

Bit Digital presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, suggesting a potential upside of 26.47%. As a group, “Nondepository credit institutions” companies have a potential upside of 0.94%. Given Bit Digital’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Bit Digital is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Bit Digital rivals beat Bit Digital on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About Bit Digital

Bit Digital, Inc. operates as a bitcoin mining company. The company was founded in November 2015 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

