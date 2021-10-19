Comparing DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) & Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF)

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) and Medifocus (OTCMKTS:MDFZF) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, earnings and profitability.

Risk & Volatility

DexCom has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its share price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medifocus has a beta of 5.36, meaning that its share price is 436% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for DexCom and Medifocus, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DexCom 0 3 13 0 2.81 Medifocus 0 0 0 0 N/A

DexCom presently has a consensus target price of $516.93, indicating a potential downside of 4.50%.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DexCom and Medifocus’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DexCom $1.93 billion 27.18 $493.60 million $3.10 174.61 Medifocus $2.77 million 0.00 -$1.47 million N/A N/A

DexCom has higher revenue and earnings than Medifocus.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.3% of DexCom shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of DexCom shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares DexCom and Medifocus’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DexCom 24.45% 16.17% 6.87% Medifocus N/A N/A N/A

Summary

DexCom beats Medifocus on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DexCom

DexCom, Inc. is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F. Burd on May 1, 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

About Medifocus

Medifocus, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of minimally invasive focused heat systems used in treatment of cancerous and benign tumors, and enlarged prostate. Its technology platforms include Endo-thermotherapy, and Adaptive Phased Array Microwave Focusing. The company was founded on April 25, 2005 and is headquartered in Columbia, MD.

