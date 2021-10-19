Comparing International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

International Monetary Systems (OTCMKTS:ITNM) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

47.2% of Fiverr International shares are held by institutional investors. 71.3% of International Monetary Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

International Monetary Systems has a beta of 0.11, suggesting that its share price is 89% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for International Monetary Systems and Fiverr International, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score International Monetary Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Fiverr International 1 1 5 0 2.57

Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $231.33, suggesting a potential upside of 18.01%.

Profitability

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International -15.76% -5.01% -2.16%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares International Monetary Systems and Fiverr International’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio International Monetary Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Fiverr International $189.51 million 37.07 -$14.81 million ($0.17) -1,153.12

International Monetary Systems has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fiverr International.

About International Monetary Systems

International Monetary Systems Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the management and operation of a barter trade exchange. It offers electronic mail promotions, monthly statements, 24-hour authorization service, and internet trading. The company was founded in July 1985 and is headquartered in New Berlin, WI.

About Fiverr International

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio. The company was founded by Micha Kaufman and Shai Wininger in 2009 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

