Comparing Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) & George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF)

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) and George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) are both consumer defensive companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Metro and George Weston’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Metro N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A George Weston $40.84 billion 0.41 $718.88 million N/A N/A

George Weston has higher revenue and earnings than Metro.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of George Weston shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Metro and George Weston, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Metro 0 5 2 0 2.29 George Weston 0 1 5 0 2.83

Metro presently has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential upside of 31.50%. George Weston has a consensus target price of $146.67, indicating a potential upside of 32.20%. Given George Weston’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe George Weston is more favorable than Metro.

Profitability

This table compares Metro and George Weston’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Metro N/A N/A N/A George Weston 1.18% 9.25% 2.59%

Summary

George Weston beats Metro on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Metro Company Profile

Metro, Inc. retails and distributes food and pharmacy products. It operates a network of supermarkets, discount stores and drugstores. The company was founded on December 22, 1947 and is headquartered in Montréal, Canada.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw, Choice Properties, and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which engages in the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services. The Choice Properties segment pertains to Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. The Weston foods segment produces baked goods. The company was founded by George Weston in 1882 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

