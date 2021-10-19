Comparing The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) and Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH)

Meta Financial Group (NASDAQ:CASH) and The Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBBK) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

Get Meta Financial Group alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Meta Financial Group and The Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Meta Financial Group 0 0 3 1 3.25 The Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

Meta Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $56.50, suggesting a potential downside of 8.13%. The Bancorp has a consensus price target of $19.00, suggesting a potential downside of 35.94%. Given Meta Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Meta Financial Group is more favorable than The Bancorp.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Meta Financial Group and The Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Meta Financial Group $532.64 million 3.69 $104.72 million $2.43 25.31 The Bancorp $295.40 million 5.73 $80.08 million $1.38 21.49

Meta Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than The Bancorp. The Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Meta Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Meta Financial Group and The Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Meta Financial Group 25.19% 16.26% 1.82% The Bancorp 32.24% 17.38% 1.53%

Volatility & Risk

Meta Financial Group has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, The Bancorp has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

79.7% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 91.0% of The Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Meta Financial Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of The Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Meta Financial Group beats The Bancorp on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Meta Financial Group

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a financial holding company, which provides savings and loan services. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services & Other. The Consumer segment provides meta payment systems (MPS), consumer credit products, warehouse finance and other tax services. The Commercial segment includes crestmark and AFS divisions. The Corporate Services & Other segment consists of certain shared services, treasury, retained community bank portfolio and student loan lending portfolio. The company was founded on June 14, 1993 and is headquartered in Sioux Falls, SD.

About The Bancorp

The Bancorp, Inc. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of private label banking and financial services through the Bank. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Finance, Payments and Corporate. The Specialty Finance consists of commercial mortgage loan sales and securitizations, small business administration loans; direct lease financing; and security and insurance backed lines of credit and deposits generated by business lines. The Payments segment comprises of prepaid and debit cards, card payments, automated clearing house processing and healthcare accounts. The Corporate segment includes the firm’s investment portfolio, corporate overhead and non-allocated expenses. The company was founded by Betzy Z. Cohen on July 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.