Compass Group (LON:CPG) Earns Buy Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Compass Group (LON:CPG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report released on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CPG. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,400 ($18.29) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Compass Group from GBX 1,720 ($22.47) to GBX 1,740 ($22.73) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Compass Group to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 1,440 ($18.81) to GBX 1,660 ($21.69) in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price objective on shares of Compass Group in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,505 ($19.66).

Shares of CPG opened at GBX 1,456 ($19.02) on Tuesday. Compass Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,721.63 ($22.49). The stock has a market cap of £25.98 billion and a PE ratio of -72.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,490.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,639.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.35, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Compass Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and support services company in North America, Europe, and internationally. It serves business and industry; healthcare and senior living market; education; sports and leisure; and defense, offshore, and remote sectors. The company also offers support services, such as cleaning in hospitals; reception services at corporate headquarters; managing remote camps; grounds and facilities services at schools and universities; and others.

