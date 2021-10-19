Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Short Interest Update

Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,130,000 shares, a growth of 25.7% from the September 15th total of 899,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 304,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NYSE CMP opened at $73.19 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $66.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.18, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -17.85 and a beta of 1.60. Compass Minerals International has a 1 year low of $54.24 and a 1 year high of $75.44.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $199.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $191.23 million. Compass Minerals International had a positive return on equity of 14.10% and a negative net margin of 10.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Compass Minerals International will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio is 207.19%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. CL King raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet cut shares of Compass Minerals International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Compass Minerals International from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $68.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.50.

In related news, insider George John Schuller, Jr. sold 13,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.67, for a total transaction of $883,702.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 22,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,508,025.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 8.2% during the third quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 78,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 44.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,655 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,717,000 after acquiring an additional 8,211 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 1.4% during the third quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. now owns 86,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the third quarter worth $2,653,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Group boosted its position in shares of Compass Minerals International by 2.5% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 72,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International Company Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc engages in the production of salt, plant nutrients, and magnesium chloride for distribution in North America. It operates through the following segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers products for use in road deicing and dust control, food processing, water softeners, and agricultural and industrial applications.

