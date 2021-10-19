COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) Trading 5.9% Higher

COMPASS Pathways plc (NASDAQ:CMPS) traded up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $33.81 and last traded at $33.50. 4,794 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 397,716 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.62.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMPS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded COMPASS Pathways from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Citigroup started coverage on COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $67.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of COMPASS Pathways in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price target on COMPASS Pathways from $65.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.76.

COMPASS Pathways (NASDAQ:CMPS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts expect that COMPASS Pathways plc will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 83.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 583 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 270.0% in the 2nd quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,485 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in COMPASS Pathways by 320.0% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in COMPASS Pathways in the 2nd quarter valued at about $95,000. Institutional investors own 18.73% of the company’s stock.

COMPASS Pathways plc operates as a mental health care company in the United Kingdom and the United States. It develops COMP360, a psilocybin formulation that is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat patients with treatment-resistant depression. The company was formerly known as COMPASS Rx Limited and changed its name to COMPASS Pathways plc in August 2020.

