Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Holdings Lowered by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,553,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,029,724 shares during the period. Conagra Brands comprises about 0.6% of Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned 3.86% of Conagra Brands worth $674,912,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 55,659,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,024,889,000 after acquiring an additional 258,706 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,462,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,362,875,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553,583 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,750,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,549 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 9,595,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,094,000 after acquiring an additional 203,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Conagra Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,517,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,010,000 after acquiring an additional 22,650 shares in the last quarter. 83.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAG traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $32.92. 15,368 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,588,792. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a PE ratio of 12.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 6th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.53 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.35%.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 33,803 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total value of $1,156,062.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,470,084.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised Conagra Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

