Conflux Network (CFX) Trading 3.5% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Conflux Network (CURRENCY:CFX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. One Conflux Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.32 or 0.00000658 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Conflux Network has traded 3.5% higher against the dollar. Conflux Network has a total market cap of $280.11 million and $21.55 million worth of Conflux Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63,999.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,869.93 or 0.06046858 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000382 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.66 or 0.00293216 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $617.09 or 0.00964217 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $52.72 or 0.00082372 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.58 or 0.00399345 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $170.05 or 0.00265711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $170.25 or 0.00266024 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00004655 BTC.

About Conflux Network

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Conflux Network’s total supply is 872,195,965 coins. Conflux Network’s official Twitter account is @Conflux_Network . The official website for Conflux Network is confluxnetwork.org . The official message board for Conflux Network is medium.com/@ConfluxNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2018, the Conflux Foundation was formed and a regulatory compliant fundraise was completed to build an open infrastructure based on this breakthrough consensus mechanism. Soon after, Conflux established itself as the only state endorsed public, permissionless blockchain in China. This progressive research provides a solution to the ‘blockchain trilemma’ problem with a novel Tree-Graph consensus mechanism that optimizes security, scalability and decentralization. “

