Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $15.41

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $16.12. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.

Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Connect Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Connect Biopharma by 0.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,458,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,007,000 after purchasing an additional 7,742 shares in the last quarter. DAFNA Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $185,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Connect Biopharma in the first quarter worth approximately $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.17% of the company’s stock.

Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.

