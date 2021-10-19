Connect Biopharma (NASDAQ:CNTB) Shares Gap Up to $15.41

Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CNTB) shares gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.41, but opened at $16.12. Connect Biopharma shares last traded at $16.12, with a volume of 100 shares trading hands.
Separately, CICC Research started coverage on shares of Connect Biopharma in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.
The business’s fifty day moving average is $21.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.63.
Connect Biopharma Company Profile (NASDAQ:CNTB)
Connect Biopharma Holdings Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of immune modulators for the treatment of serious autoimmune diseases and inflammation. The company's lead product candidate is CBP-201, an anti-interleukin-4 receptor alpha antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory allergic diseases, such as atopic dermatitis, asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps.
Read More: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?
Receive News & Ratings for Connect Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Connect Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.