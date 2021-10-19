CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Down 6.2%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) traded down 6.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $33.43 and last traded at $33.50. 3,232 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 432,646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.70.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. B. Riley boosted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.02 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $287.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.80 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 3.04%. On average, research analysts expect that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 329,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,000 after buying an additional 9,729 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 210,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1,313.6% during the first quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 78,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 73,100 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,573,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,294,000 after purchasing an additional 162,871 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 123.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after purchasing an additional 79,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.