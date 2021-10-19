Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) Shares Gap Down to $9.33

Shares of Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.33, but opened at $9.04. Consolidated Communications shares last traded at $8.32, with a volume of 5,369 shares.

Separately, Citigroup downgraded shares of Consolidated Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $815.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.56.

Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $320.40 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 12.20% and a negative net margin of 8.46%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,144 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 5,532 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 86.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 244,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 113,508 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Consolidated Communications by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 575,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Consolidated Communications by 3,731.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,555 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 5,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $216,000. 61.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ:CNSL)

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and broadband communications services. It provides integrated communication services in consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in California, Illinois, Iowa, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, and Wisconsin.

