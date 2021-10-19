Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) Trading Down 3.9%

Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) shares traded down 3.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.52 and last traded at $18.57. 23,780 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,085,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.32.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.49 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.64 billion. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 707.22% and a net margin of 3.77%. Research analysts expect that Constellium SE will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Constellium during the second quarter worth $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $182,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $211,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Constellium in the second quarter valued at $214,000. 91.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

