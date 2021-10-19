ContentBox Reaches Market Cap of $1.93 Million (BOX)

ContentBox (CURRENCY:BOX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. During the last seven days, ContentBox has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar. ContentBox has a market cap of $1.93 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of ContentBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ContentBox coin can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.91 or 0.00021670 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $177.01 or 0.00275863 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000926 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000011 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 22.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox Coin Profile

ContentBox (BOX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on August 23rd, 2018. ContentBox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,719,946,327 coins. ContentBox’s official Twitter account is @Contentbox_one and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ContentBox is /r/ContentBoxOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ContentBox is medium.com/contentbox . The official website for ContentBox is contentbox.one

According to CryptoCompare, “ContentBox is a digital content platform. Through a decentralised ecosystem, ContentBox aims to provide valuable features to its users with shared content, shared user pool and unified payout method. The platform allows various types of users (creators, consumers, advertisers, distributors) to collaborate, innovate, build, engage and transact with digital content playing ContentBox terms within the network. ContentBox’s payout system will allow them to get rewards every time their content is consumed, motivating them to create more diverse and higher quality content. BOX is the issued token by ContextBox. It's an Ethereum-based (ERC20) token used as a medium of exchange for content, streaming, and advertising. “

Buying and Selling ContentBox

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ContentBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ContentBox should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ContentBox using one of the exchanges listed above.

