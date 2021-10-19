CONTRACOIN Price Tops $0.28 (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 19th. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00000430 BTC on exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market cap of $11.93 million and $129,109.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded down 4.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000302 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $78.67 or 0.00122600 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0376 or 0.00000059 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000038 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 43,209,170 coins. The official website for CONTRACOIN is www.contracoin.network . CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

