Contrasting Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP)

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) and Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Datadog and Squarespace’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Datadog -7.03% -3.14% -1.48% Squarespace N/A N/A N/A

58.3% of Datadog shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.1% of Squarespace shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Datadog shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Datadog and Squarespace’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Datadog $603.47 million 81.57 -$24.55 million N/A N/A Squarespace $621.15 million 8.55 $30.59 million N/A N/A

Squarespace has higher revenue and earnings than Datadog.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Datadog and Squarespace, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Datadog 0 8 12 0 2.60 Squarespace 0 3 12 0 2.80

Datadog currently has a consensus target price of $131.61, suggesting a potential downside of 17.42%. Squarespace has a consensus target price of $65.54, suggesting a potential upside of 67.83%. Given Squarespace’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Squarespace is more favorable than Datadog.

Summary

Squarespace beats Datadog on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc. provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack. Its platform also provides user experience and network performance monitoring, incident management, and various shared features, such as sophisticated dashboards, advanced analytics, collaboration tools, and alerting capabilities. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Squarespace

Squarespace, Inc. operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. The company offers websites, domains, e-commerce, tools for managing a social media presence, marketing tools, and scheduling capabilities. It serves small and medium-sized businesses, and independent creators, such as restaurants, photographers, wedding planners, artists, musicians, and bloggers. Squarespace, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

