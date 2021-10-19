Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) PT Set at C$14.00 by Scotiabank

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) (CVE:CTS) has been given a C$14.00 target price by analysts at Scotiabank in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 117.05% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CTS. Raymond James set a C$12.50 price objective on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Laurentian increased their target price on Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$13.25 to C$13.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (CTS.V) from C$14.25 to C$14.00 in a report on Thursday, September 2nd.

Shares of CVE:CTS traded up C$0.29 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$6.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 854,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,025,432. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 272.49, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.45. Converge Technology Solutions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.75 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.80.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp., through its subsidiaries, distributes storage devices and systems, computer products, software, and peripherals. The company also provides analytics, hybrid cloud, infrastructure, and cybersecurity services; cloud delivery, compute efficiency, network optimization, and IT spend optimization solutions; and IT professional services, such as data center infrastructure integration, cloud optimization, and data center infrastructure.

