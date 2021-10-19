Cook Protocol (COOK) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $954,271.00

Cook Protocol (CURRENCY:COOK) traded down 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 19th. Cook Protocol has a market capitalization of $4.08 million and approximately $954,271.00 worth of Cook Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cook Protocol coin can now be purchased for $0.0090 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Cook Protocol has traded 21.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,012.54 or 1.00339881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.10 or 0.05945696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Cook Protocol Coin Profile

Cook Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 454,698,378 coins. Cook Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cook_finance

Cook Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cook Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cook Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cook Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

