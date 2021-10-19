Cool Technologies (OTCMKTS:WARM) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.05

Cool Technologies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WARM)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.04. Cool Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 1,210,473 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.05 and a 200-day moving average of $0.06.

Cool Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:WARM)

Cool Technologies, Inc is an intellectual property and product development company. It provides thermal dispersion technologies and their application to various product platforms. The company was founded by Timothy J. Hassett and Mark Michael Hodowanec on July 22, 2002 and is headquartered in Tampa, FL.

