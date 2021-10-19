Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) Shares Down 8.5%

Shares of Corbion (OTCMKTS:CSNVY) were down 8.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $47.90 and last traded at $47.90. Approximately 220 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 287 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.36.

Separately, Barclays downgraded shares of Corbion from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.24.

Corbion NV engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of ingredients for food and biochemicals. It operates through the following segments: Food and Biochemicals. The Food segment provides biobased ingredients for the food industry. The Biochemicals segment produces chemicals derived from organic acids through the fermentation of carbohydrates, and lactic acid based solutions.

