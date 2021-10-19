Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.94.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CLB. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Core Laboratories from $20.00 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday.

Get Core Laboratories alerts:

Core Laboratories stock opened at $30.13 on Tuesday. Core Laboratories has a 1-year low of $13.43 and a 1-year high of $49.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 3.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35.

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). Core Laboratories had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $118.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.85 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Laboratories will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. Core Laboratories’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 3.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 94,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 26.7% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 56,521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 11,919 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 53.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 32,498 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $936,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Core Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Core Laboratories by 14.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $20,932,000 after acquiring an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.55% of the company’s stock.

About Core Laboratories

Core Laboratories NV engages in the provision of proprietary and patented reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment encompasses the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples and provides analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Core Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Core Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.