Coreto One Day Trading Volume Reaches $89,536.00 (COR)

Coreto (CURRENCY:COR) traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 19th. One Coreto coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0114 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Coreto has traded up 61.3% against the U.S. dollar. Coreto has a market capitalization of $2.61 million and $89,536.00 worth of Coreto was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001568 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001697 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.83 or 0.00064002 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00067793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.88 or 0.00098565 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $64,012.54 or 1.00339881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,793.10 or 0.05945696 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00020846 BTC.

Coreto Coin Profile

Coreto’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 228,283,474 coins. Coreto’s official Twitter account is @Coretoio

According to CryptoCompare, “CORION Platform is hosted on the Ethereum Classic blockchain. It consists of more separate smart contracts, implemented in Solidity language. CORION Platform is an ecosystem with a digital asset to serve the global economy, with innovative tools for payment, finance and trading. The financial asset of the platform is CORION Coin, it’s stability ensures security to both service providers and users. It has built-in automated inflation and deflation control ensuring the stable price inevitable to carry out real life transactions. “

