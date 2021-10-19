CorionX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $107,271.00 (CORX)

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. CorionX has a market capitalization of $229,765.85 and $107,271.00 worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CorionX has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One CorionX coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get CorionX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001566 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.99 or 0.00040680 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002278 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.08 or 0.00189513 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $56.66 or 0.00088687 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001565 BTC.

CorionX Coin Profile

CorionX (CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,503,213 coins. The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

CorionX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CorionX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CorionX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CorionX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CorionX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.