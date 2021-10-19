Cormark Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA)

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Stock analysts at Cormark lowered their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Real Matters in a report issued on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.57 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.58.

Separately, National Bank Financial cut Real Matters from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.15 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$158.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$172.72 million.

