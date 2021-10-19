Cormark Brokers Cut Earnings Estimates for Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL)

Colabor Group Inc. (TSE:GCL) – Cormark reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Colabor Group in a research note issued on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.04 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.06. Cormark also issued estimates for Colabor Group’s FY2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Shares of TSE GCL opened at C$1.00 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.11. Colabor Group has a fifty-two week low of C$0.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of C$101.96 million and a P/E ratio of 31.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.97, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Colabor Group (TSE:GCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$108.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$107.00 million.

About Colabor Group

Colabor Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in Canada. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Wholesale. The Distribution segment offers frozen products, dry staples, dairy products, meat, fish, seafood, fruits and vegetables, disposables, and sanitation products.

