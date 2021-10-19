Cormark Comments on Galiano Gold Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSEMKT:GAU)

Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) – Analysts at Cormark dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Galiano Gold in a report released on Monday, October 18th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.08 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.10.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on GAU. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.80 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$1.50 target price on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Galiano Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.89.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.80. The company has a market cap of $181.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.73.

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth $26,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the second quarter worth $42,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 57.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 53,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 19,549 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 38.3% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 52,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 14,522 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the first quarter worth $107,000. 39.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

