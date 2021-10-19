Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Insider Dmyant Sangha Purchases 215,000 Shares

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) insider Dmyant Sangha bought 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$806,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,704,786.25.

CVE CGP traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,744. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.54 million and a PE ratio of -19.90.

Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, evaluation, and exploration of mineral properties in Ecuador and Chile. The company primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. Its flagship project is the Cascabel project located in northern Ecuador.

