Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) Insider Dmyant Sangha Purchases 215,000 Shares

Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. (CVE:CGP) insider Dmyant Sangha bought 215,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$806,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 987,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,704,786.25.
CVE CGP traded up C$0.05 on Tuesday, hitting C$4.00. The company had a trading volume of 17,016 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,744. Cornerstone Capital Resources Inc. has a 12-month low of C$3.40 and a 12-month high of C$6.50. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$3.77 and its 200-day moving average price is C$3.95. The company has a market capitalization of C$146.54 million and a PE ratio of -19.90.
Cornerstone Capital Resources Company Profile
