Cosmos (ATOM) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Cosmos (CURRENCY:ATOM) traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. One Cosmos coin can now be bought for approximately $33.67 or 0.00052700 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Cosmos has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Cosmos has a market cap of $7.51 billion and $901.74 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63,896.51 or 1.00010996 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004086 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002183 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.60 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00004450 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $416.66 or 0.00652154 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001590 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00004320 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Cosmos Coin Profile

Cosmos (ATOM) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 280,976,327 coins and its circulating supply is 223,191,724 coins. The official message board for Cosmos is blog.cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network . Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos . The Reddit community for Cosmos is /r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Cosmos is a network of many independent blockchains, called zones. The zones are powered by Tendermint Core, which provides a high-performance, consistent, secure PBFT-like consensus engine, where strict fork-accountability guarantees hold over the behaviour of malicious actors. Tendermint Core’s BFT consensus algorithm is well suited for scaling public proof-of-stake blockchains. The first zone on Cosmos is called the Cosmos Hub. The Cosmos Hub is a multi-asset proof-of-stake cryptocurrency with a simple governance mechanism which enables the network to adapt and upgrade. In addition, the Cosmos Hub can be extended by connecting other zones. The hub and zones of the Cosmos network communicate with each other via an inter-blockchain communication (IBC) protocol, a kind of virtual UDP or TCP for blockchains. Tokens can be transferred from one zone to another securely and quickly without the need for exchange liquidity between zones. Instead, all inter-zone token transfers go through the Cosmos Hub, which keeps track of the total amount of tokens held by each zone. The hub isolates each zone from the failure of other zones. Because anyone can connect a new zone to the Cosmos Hub, zones allow for future-compatibility with new blockchain innovations. The supply won’t be limited as the project plans to introduce a yearly inflatory model. “

Cosmos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cosmos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

