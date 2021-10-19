CoStar Group (CSGP) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. CoStar Group had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 6.72%. The business had revenue of $480.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect CoStar Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CSGP opened at $94.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $86.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.70. CoStar Group has a 52 week low of $74.31 and a 52 week high of $95.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 161.74, a PEG ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 11.62 and a current ratio of 11.62.

In other news, Director John W. Hill sold 6,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total value of $528,343.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 1.36% of the company’s stock.

CSGP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist decreased their price objective on shares of CoStar Group from $107.00 to $98.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens began coverage on shares of CoStar Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CoStar Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CoStar Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.59.

About CoStar Group

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

