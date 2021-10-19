CoTrader (COT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1,183.00

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded up 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 19th. Over the last week, CoTrader has traded up 39.8% against the US dollar. One CoTrader coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $1.27 million and approximately $1,183.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00040713 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $121.50 or 0.00189803 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00088702 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001563 BTC.

CoTrader Coin Profile

CoTrader (COT) is a coin. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 coins. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com

According to CryptoCompare, “CoTrader is a Blockchain-based investment funds marketplace. It intends to provide novice users with the tools to automatically execute the same trading actions as some of the most successful crypto traders. There are two main entities in the CoTrader platform, the co-trader that acts as an investor, and the trader that would be the fund manager. By leveraging the smart contracts, the platform allows the co-trader to invest without sending his crypto assets to the trader. The COT token is an ERC20-based cryptocurrency. Developed by CoTrader, the COT token can be used by traders and co-traders to pay or receive fees. “

