Countryside Properties’ (CSP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CSP. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 534.50 ($6.98).

Shares of CSP stock opened at GBX 475.47 ($6.21) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 525.87 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 515.45. Countryside Properties has a fifty-two week low of GBX 319.80 ($4.18) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57).

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

