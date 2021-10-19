Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CSP. restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Numis Securities restated an “add” rating and set a GBX 552 ($7.21) price objective on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 560 ($7.32) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Countryside Properties has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 534.50 ($6.98).

Shares of Countryside Properties stock opened at GBX 475.47 ($6.21) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of -279.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.41, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 3.95. Countryside Properties has a one year low of GBX 319.80 ($4.18) and a one year high of GBX 579.50 ($7.57). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 525.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 515.45.

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

