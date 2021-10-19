Cowen Increases Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) Price Target to $360.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective boosted by Cowen from $290.00 to $360.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential downside of 13.20% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Atlassian in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $259.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.56.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $414.77 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $377.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $294.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.13, a PEG ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian has a 52 week low of $176.42 and a 52 week high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlassian will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,036,127,000 after buying an additional 2,333,744 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 87.7% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,339,481 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $703,829,000 after buying an additional 1,560,638 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 139.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,202,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $308,921,000 after purchasing an additional 700,132 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,770,889,000 after purchasing an additional 630,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Atlassian by 191.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 903,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,831,000 after purchasing an additional 593,304 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

