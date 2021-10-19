Cpmg Inc Purchases 683,871 Shares of Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) Stock

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) major shareholder Cpmg Inc acquired 683,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.75 per share, with a total value of $5,300,000.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ APEN traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.75. 142,203 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 387,951. The company has a market cap of $251.15 million, a PE ratio of -16.49 and a beta of 2.21. Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $10.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.24, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $16.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.18 million. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 243.14% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stephens initiated coverage on Apollo Endosurgery in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 43.7% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 19,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 5,914 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Apollo Endosurgery during the second quarter worth approximately $258,000. 54.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc is a medical technology company, which focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices to advance gastrointestinal therapeutic endoscopy. It offers Endoscopy, Surgical and Other products. The firm’s endoscopy product portfolio consists of the OverStitch Endoscopic Suturing System, OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing System, and Orbera Intragastric Balloon System.

