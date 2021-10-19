CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.79

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.79 and traded as low as $4.81. CPS Technologies shares last traded at $4.85, with a volume of 98,778 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of CPS Technologies from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.47 million, a PE ratio of 242.62 and a beta of 1.37.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 3.67%. The business had revenue of $5.86 million for the quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPSH. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 22.8% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 12,406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of CPS Technologies by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 15,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CPS Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:CPSH)

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

