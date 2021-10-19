Cpwm LLC Buys 18,802 Shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

Cpwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 405.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,434 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,802 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BK. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 990.2% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,797,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,020,000 after purchasing an additional 5,265,956 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 342.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,226,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $294,452,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818,377 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 23.3% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 7,011,951 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,222,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,161 shares during the period. Natixis raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 448.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 1,377,086 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126,183 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA raised its position in The Bank of New York Mellon by 69.7% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,444,145 shares of the bank’s stock worth $125,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

BK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Argus raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.46.

NYSE:BK opened at $57.41 on Tuesday. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a one year low of $33.19 and a one year high of $57.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.40.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, June 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the bank to buy up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

