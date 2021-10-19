Cpwm LLC Buys 5,262 Shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,262 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Old Republic International by 284.7% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,031 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the first quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Old Republic International in the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.84% of the company’s stock.

Old Republic International stock opened at $24.46 on Tuesday. Old Republic International Co. has a 12 month low of $15.44 and a 12 month high of $26.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day moving average is $24.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.84.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The insurance provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.23. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 39.29%.

In related news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total transaction of $7,011,175.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas Dare sold 19,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $508,916.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 2,350 shares of company stock worth $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares worth $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

