Cpwm LLC Sells 220 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Cpwm LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) by 9.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,066 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 220 shares during the quarter. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Hayden Royal LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hayden Royal LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $841,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. L & S Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDY opened at $501.99 on Tuesday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $341.80 and a 52-week high of $507.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $493.31 and a 200 day moving average of $492.30.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Read More: Forex

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.