Cpwm LLC Trims Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Cpwm LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 56.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,140 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 85.0% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF stock opened at $165.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.96. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.88 and a twelve month high of $174.59.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

