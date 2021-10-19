Craneware (LON:CRW) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $2,368.60

Craneware plc (LON:CRW)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 2,368.60 ($30.95) and traded as low as GBX 2,320 ($30.31). Craneware shares last traded at GBX 2,330 ($30.44), with a volume of 45,687 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.11. The firm has a market capitalization of £827.78 million and a P/E ratio of 66.57. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,385.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,368.60.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a GBX 15.50 ($0.20) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 19th. This is an increase from Craneware’s previous dividend of $12.00. This represents a yield of 0.66%. Craneware’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.04%.

In other news, insider Keith Neilson acquired 2,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 2,350 ($30.70) per share, for a total transaction of £50,008 ($65,335.77).

Craneware plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, and supports computer software for the healthcare industry in the United States. The company provides solutions, such as Chargemaster Toolkit, an automated software-as-a-service (SaaS) chargemaster management solution for capturing optimal legitimate reimbursement for providers; Trisus Supply, a solution that utilizes data to identify data gaps between the systems; Physician Revenue Toolkit, a SaaS solution for managing physician group KPIs, charges, codes, RVUs, fee schedules, and related information; Reference Plus, a SaaS solution to perform chargemaster analysis; Pharmacy ChargeLink, a solution to enhance charge capture, pricing, and cost management; interface scripting module, a software that automatically uploads chargemaster changes to the patient billing system for accurate billing; Trisus Pricing Analyzer, a SaaS solution that simplifies the price modelling process; and Online Reference Toolkit and supplies assistant solutions.

